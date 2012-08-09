5-Star's Sicilian support swells ahead of triple election
PALERMO, Italy, June 7 Giovanni Costanza is unemployed, has five children, cannot get any state care for his profoundly deaf son and is struggling to make ends meet.
NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. Treasury debt extended price losses on Thursday after data showing the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading with a yield of 1.70 percent, up from a high yield of 1.68 percent in an auction of $24 billion of the notes on Wednesday.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 9/32 lower in price to yield 2.77 percent, up from 2.75 percent late on Wednesday.
PALERMO, Italy, June 7 Giovanni Costanza is unemployed, has five children, cannot get any state care for his profoundly deaf son and is struggling to make ends meet.
LONDON, June 7 The smoothly executed rescue of Spain's struggling Banco Popular prodded European banking stocks higher on Wednesday in financial markets dominated by caution ahead of a trio of major events on Thursday.