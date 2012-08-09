NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. Treasury debt extended price losses on Thursday after data showing the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading with a yield of 1.70 percent, up from a high yield of 1.68 percent in an auction of $24 billion of the notes on Wednesday.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 9/32 lower in price to yield 2.77 percent, up from 2.75 percent late on Wednesday.