NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds on Thursday briefly lost a full point in price after a sale of 30-year debt.

Prices for the 30-year bonds accelerated their earlier slide to drop a point before paring losses to 24/32, for a yield of 2.789 percent, near pre-auction levels.

The U.S. Treasury Department sold $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday at a high yield of 2.825 percent.