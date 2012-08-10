* China's July exports grow less then expected * US Treasury yields rise on the week * US import prices unexpectedly fall in July By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Aug 10 U.S. Treasury debt prices climbed on Friday, taking back a portion of the week's losses as investors turned to safe-haven assets after below-forecast Chinese trade data fueled worries about a slowdown in global economic growth. Investors also bought U.S. government debt in the wake of auctions of $72 billion of coupon-bearing securities this week that made up the Treasury's quarterly refunding. "It seems to be another risk-off type of move -- the big component was the weak data out of China which exacerbated fears of a global slowdown," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco. China's exports grew 1.0 percent year-on-year in July, well below market expectations of an 8.6 percent rise, while imports grew 4.7 percent, against a 7.2 percent forecast. Safe-haven buying supported U.S. government debt, and benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.66 percent, down from 1.69 percent late Thursday. Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading with a yield of 2.75 percent, down from a high yield of 2.83 percent in an auction of $16 billion of the bonds on Thursday. The Treasury's sales of 3-year, 10-year and 30-year securities this week were met with tepid demand. "Treasuries have had a bit of a tough week and you're seeing a bit of a comeback here, giving buyers a bit of a chance," Rupert said, adding "the auctions are out of the way and that is helping." Treasuries also saw support from safe-haven interest due to worries over the debt crisis in Europe and fears Spain and Italy may require massive financial bailouts. Economists said even stalwart Germany was stalling economically and could fall into recession in the second half of this year. Uncertainty over when the European Central Bank will resume bond purchases and how effective this will be in lowering Spanish and Italian yields and easing the euro zone's debt crisis has underpinned safe-haven Treasuries. Despite higher prices on Friday, benchmark yields are up on the week from 1.57 percent late last Friday, and have been rising steadily since touching a record low of 1.38 percent on July 25. "We think we can go a little bit higher from here in terms of how high Treasury yields can go, but there is going to be a cap because of everything happening in the world," said Scott DiMaggio, director of global fixed income with AllianceBernstein in New York. "Yields were driven to historical lows in the U.S., Germany, the U.K. and several other countries, so the market got itself very long," DiMaggio said, adding that comments from ECB President Mario Draghi committing to take whatever measures necessary to save the euro zone had undermined Treasury debt prices and pushed yields higher in recent weeks. However, global economic uncertainty will likely mean yields will remain at historic lows in coming months, DiMaggio said. "Treasuries are going to remain anchored -- can we get to 1.75 percent? Can we get to 2 percent? Yes, probably, but we think 2 percent would be a cap," he said. In the meantime, investors are looking ahead to next week, when the government will release data on July U.S. retail sales and consumer prices. Markets were little moved on Friday by data showing U.S. import prices unexpectedly fell in July for the fourth straight month as costs declined for imported oil, industrial supplies and many consumer goods.