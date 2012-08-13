By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. Treasuries yields dropped on Monday for the third day as some investors were drawn back to the market by higher yields caused by a dramatic selloff over the past two weeks. Adding to positive sentiment was that no new Treasuries were to sold by the government in the next two weeks. Investors were mainly focused on central bank statements expected later this month, which are expected to be the driver for the next big market moves. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 1.63 percent on Monday, after rising as high as 1.73 percent last week, up over 30 basis points from the record low of 1.38 percent on July 25. "It feels like an oversold market, there wasn't enough reason to see the big move," said Suvrat Prakash, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. FTN Financial analyst Jim Vogel said that buyers returned to the market last week for yields at around 1.70 percent. Renewed talk of further monetary easing may further support Treasuries, he said. Markets have been buoyed in recent months by high expectations of that both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will announce new bond purchase programs when they each meet in September. The last week of August may be particularly volatile for markets when investors will be looking for new signs of central bank action. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak at the central bank's annual conference in Jackson Hole at the end of the month, and a number of large economic releases will come under scrutiny for signs of recent economic strength. "Almost everything is weighted towards the last week (of August), when we get revised GDP, when everyone will be talking about what is coming up at Jackson Hole, and when people will try to start figuring out their forecast for August payrolls," said Vogel. Bernanke used his Jackson Hole speech in 2010 to hint at the Fed's second round of quantitative easing and may use the speech again to signal the central bank's plans for its September meeting. "The Fed has really telegraphed their moves whenever they have had big policy easing," said BNP's Prakash. "Expectations should be pretty solidified by the for the September FOMC meeting." The Fed will also release minutes from its July 31-Aug. 1 meeting on Aug. 22. ECB President Mario Draghi also indicated earlier this month that the central bank may again start buying government bonds to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs but not before September - and only if governments activated the euro zone's bailout funds to join the ECB in buying bonds. In the United States, retail sales data on Tuesday will be among the most closely watched releases in the coming week. The data is expected to show that retail sales grew 0.3 percent in July, according to the median estimate of 72 economists polled by Reuters. Data pointed to sluggish global growth on Monday with Japan's economy expanding just 0.3 percent in April-June, half the pace expected. Trade data also showed that China's July exports grew a mere 1 percent - well below the consensus call for growth of 8.6 percent.