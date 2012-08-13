By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. Treasuries yields slipped for a third straight session on Monday as buyers took advantage of the lower prices and higher yields produced by a sharp selloff earlier this month. Treasuries yields have risen from record lows reached last month as investors concluded that central banks would act again to counter weakening global growth. Benchmark 10-year note yields rose as high as 1.73 percent last week, up over 30 basis points from the record low of 1.38 percent hit on July 25. The 10-year Treasury yield stood at 1.66 percent late on Monday, down from 1.67 percent late on Friday. "U.S. Treasury yields reached record lows just a couple of weeks ago, so a small correction was to be expected, and some better U.S. economic data - including the better-than-expected employment report - provided the spark for that," said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey. "But because the situation isn't dramatically different, we had the correction and then we're just stabilizing," he said. Expectations for more central bank intervention have fueled demand for riskier assets in recent months. For safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, monetary stimulus, if it leads to stronger growth, is a two-edged sword. More asset purchases by the Federal Reserve would tend to keep U.S. rates low. But if monetary stimulus is successful in strengthening the economy, U.S. Treasury yields would tend to push higher because an improving economy would encourage investors to move into riskier assets. Global growth is as much of a concern for policymakers as U.S. growth. On Monday, Japan reported its economy expanded just 0.3 percent in the April to June period, half the pace expected. Trade data showed that China's July exports grew a mere 1 percent, well below the consensus call for growth of 8.6 percent. Both the Fed and the European Central Bank are expected to begin new bond purchase programs when each meets in September. Prior to September's central bank meetings is the late August annual conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke could discuss future policy. ECB President Mario Draghi indicated earlier this month that the central bank might again start buying government bonds to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs but not before September - and only if governments activated the euro zone's bailout funds to join the ECB in buying bonds. Going forward, U.S. Treasury yields could move lower again if an ECB bond buying program offers less than advertised. "Markets have been much more calm as they wait for details of the anticipated ECB outright purchases so the question is what those details will look like," Canavan said. "Any (negative) surprises obviously pose a significant risk and will probably do so for a considerable time." Trading on Monday was light in the midst of the August vacation season.