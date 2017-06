NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. Treasuries extended price falls and thirty-year bonds dropped over a point after data showed that retail sales rose more than expected in July and U.S. producer prices rose in July at the fastest pace in five months.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 14/32 in price to yield 1.71 percent, up from around 1.69 percent before the data. Thirty-year bonds fell 1-8/32 in price to yield 2.81 percent, up from around 2.79 percent before the data.