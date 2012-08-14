By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 14U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday after better than expected U.S. retail sales in July
boosted demand for riskier assets, and reduced demand for
safe-haven bonds.
The data also added to the uncertainty over whether growth
has slowed to the point where the Federal Reserve is likely to
launch new monetary stimulus when it meets in September.
U.S. retail sales rose in July for the first time in four
months as demand rose broadly for everything from cars to
electronics, a sign that consumers could drive faster economic
growth in the third quarter.
"The Fed's not going to make a move based off of one
economic data point but it certainly adds to the potential that
the Fed might be content just staying put," said Jason Rogan,
director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New
York.
Markets have been buoyed in recent months by high
expectations that both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European
Central Bank will announce new bond purchase programs when their
policymakers each meet again in September.
Investors will be watching for signs of further stimulus
when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks at the central bank's
annual conference in Jackson Hole at the end of the month.
Bernanke used his Jackson Hole speech in 2010 to hint at the
Fed's second round of quantitative easing and may use the speech
again to signal the central bank's plans for its September
meeting.
"Jackson Hole is the next focus. Until then data is slightly
better and risk assets slightly better, which is taking some
luster out of bonds," said Scott Graham, head of U.S. government
bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
Data released on Tuesday also showed that U.S. producer
prices rose in July at the fastest pace in five months on higher
costs for light trucks, pharmaceutical drugs and cigarettes,
though falling energy prices point to muted inflation pressures.
Expectations that of new easing could add back a bid to the
bonds, which are also seen as being supported over the coming
two weeks by a lack of new supply.
Some buyers have also been coming in on higher yields.
Benchmark 10-year note yields have risen to 1.72
percent from a record low 1.38 percent on July 25.
"We are seeing some speculative buying. Some people are
still looking to buy on dips," Rogan said.
Continuing bond buybacks as part of the Fed's Operation
Twist program are also seen adding support to the market.
The Fed on Tuesday bought $4.65 billion in notes due between
2020 and 2022, out $10.32 billion submitted.
Treasuries had earlier weakened after German and French data
showed the euro zone's two leading economies withstood a
contraction in the currency bloc during the second
quarter.
Seasonally adjusted data showed German gross domestic
product grew 0.3 percent in the second quarter on the back of
solid exports and consumption and French GDP was static in the
second quarter, confounding expectations of a contraction
against the backdrop of a shrinking euro zone economy.