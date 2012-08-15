By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday as investors reevaluated whether the Federal Reserve is likely to launch new stimulus when it meets in September, and as heavy corporate and mortgage bond supply siphoned investors away from government debt. Stronger-than-forecast U.S. economic data and falling expectations for a new round of U.S. quantitative easing has lowered demand for safe haven U.S. debt, on Wednesday sending benchmark 10-year yields to their highest in 2-1/2 months. The two previous rounds of quantitative easing focused on the purchase of a long-term U.S. Treasuries, helping to reduce their yield and lift their prices. At the same time, high expectations that the European Central Bank will act when it meets in September to buy bonds of struggling nations including Spain and Italy have eased pressure on riskier assets and reduced the rush for German and U.S. debt. "The economic data and bond prices have people relatively concerned on whether the Fed is going to be involved in September or not," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasury trading at CIBC World Markets in New York. More aggressive action by the ECB action may soothe markets and reduce pressure on the U.S. central bank to act when its policy board is next scheduled to meet on Sept. 12-13. ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month that the central bank may start buying government bonds to reduce Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, but not before September - and only if governments activated the euro zone's bailout funds to join the ECB in buying bonds. Traders said heavy selling in Asia sent Treasuries prices lower in overnight trade, as investors reacted to Tuesday's stronger than expected U.S. retail sales data from July. U.S. bonds temporarily pared gains, however, on Wednesday after data showed that U.S. consumer prices were flat in July, which also show no inflation pressures to stem further Fed action. Heavy corporate bonds and mortgage sales have also attracted investors at the expense of Treasuries, said Tucci. "There has been a tremendous amount of corporate issuance that has come to the market ,and it was all frontloaded into the first half of August," he said. Investors have digested almost $40.6 billion in high grade corporate supply over the last seven days, according to IFR.