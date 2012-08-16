By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. Treasuries yields dropped from three-month highs on Thursday as the recent yield increase attracted some buyers and as investors weighed the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will launch a new bond purchase program when it meets next month. Yields have surged in the past month as economic data improved, reducing bets that the Fed will launch a third round of quantitative easing, known as QE3, and as investors covered positions that had bet on further yield declines. Receding concerns about Europe have added to the bond selloff as investors take more hope that the European Central Bank will take steps including bond purchases to reduce potential refunding problems for nations including Spain and Italy as their debt yields spike. "There are questions over whether the data that we've been seeing is enough to keep QE3 off the table," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. Treasuries fluctuated on Thursday after data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits edged higher in the last week. Traders said that foreign investors have been selling Treasuries in overnight sessions this week, on the back of strong reports including U.S. industry output on Wednesday and better-than-expected retail sales on Tuesday. Concerns about Europe have also ebbed in recent weeks as a dearth of new negative headlines dampened safe-haven asset buying. Investors are now focused on the ECB's September meeting. Spain and Italy will need to ask for the euro zone bailout funds to buy its bonds before the ECB can intervene, and these bailout funds still also need to be activated before making any purchases. "Asking for a bailout is not always a positive development," said Murphy. "There is probably some complacency over what's transpiring for Europe come the middle of September and that might be the reason the market firms back up again." Benchmark 10-year notes yields fell to 1.80 percent, after trading as high as 1.86 percent overnight, their 200-day moving average and the highest level since May 11. The yields have surged from a record low 1.38 percent on July 25. Buyers have been stepping in at key technical levels including the 1.86 percent area, said Murphy.