NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. Treasuries erased most of
their earlier price gains on Thursday and long bond prices fell
after the Federal Reserve completed its purchase of debt as part
of its Operation Twist program.
Treasuries are often bid up before the Fed buys bonds in the
program that is designed to lower long-term borrowing costs and
stimulate the economy.
The Fed bought $1.95 billion in bonds due 2040 and 2041 on
Thursday, from $6.96 billion that was submitted for purchase.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 3/32
in price to yield 1.82 percent, after earlier trading as low as
1.79 percent. Thirty-year bonds fell 1/32 in price
to yield 2.93 percent, after earlier falling as low as 2.89
percent.