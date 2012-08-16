* Bond yields retreat from 3-month highs
* Thin volume exacerbates price moves
* Focus on Bernanke Jackson Hole speech as QE3 uncertain
* Europe fears ebb, dampening safe haven bid
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. Treasuries yields edged
down from three-month highs o n T hursday as the recent increase
in yields attracted some buyers and as investors weighed the
likelihood that the Federal Reserve will launch a new bond
purchase program when it meets next month.
Yields have surged in the past month as economic data
improved, reducing bets that the Fed will launch a third round
of quantitative easing, or QE3, and as investors covered
positions that had bet on further yield declines.
Receding concerns about Europe have added to the bond
sell-off as investors build hopes that the European Central Bank
will take steps, including bond purchases, to reduce potential
refunding problems for nations like Spain and Italy as their
debt yields spike.
"There are questions over whether the data that we've been
seeing is enough to keep QE3 off the table," said Sean Murphy, a
Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.
Treasuries fluctuated on Thursday after data showed the
number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits edged
higher in the latest week. That briefly extended
price gains, sending yields to session lows after another report
showed that factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region
shrank in August for the fourth straight month.
Traders said foreign investors have been selling Treasuries
in overnight sessions this week on the back of strong reports,
including U.S. industry output on Wednesday and
better-than-expected retail sales on Tuesday. But thin, summer
trading volume is also exacerbating the recent price moves.
"We'd gotten overdone to the downside in yields and now
we've probably gotten a little bit overdone to the upside in
yields," said Alan De Rose, head trader of government trading
and finance at Oppenheimer & Co in New York.
He sees yields likely to remain relatively rangebound before
Fed chief Ben Bernanke's highly anticipated speech at the Fed's
annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of this
month.
"We're only a week or two away from Jackson hole with not a
whole lot of information between now and then," he said.
Bernanke used his Jackson Hole speech in 2010 to hint at the
Fed's second round of quantitative easing and may use the speech
again to signal the central bank's plans for its September
meeting.
EUROPE FEARS EBB
Concerns about Europe have ebbed in recent weeks as a dearth
of new negative headlines dampened safe-haven asset buying.
Investors are now focused on the ECB's September meeting.
Spain and Italy will need to request the euro zone bailout funds
buy its bonds before the ECB can intervene, and the bailout
funds still need to be activated before making any purchases.
"Asking for a bailout is not always a positive development,"
said Societe Generale's Murphy. "There is probably some
complacency over what's transpiring for Europe come the middle
of September and that might be the reason the market firms back
up again."
Benchmark 10-year notes yields fell to 1.81
percent after trading as high as 1.86 percent overnight, their
200-day moving average and the highest level since May 11. The
yields have surged from a record low 1.38 percent on July 25.
Buyers have been stepping in at key technical levels,
including the 1.86 percent area, said Murphy.