NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. Treasury debt prices reversed early price gains to trade in negative territory on Thursday as stocks rose and undermined the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 8/32 lower in price to yield 1.84 percent, up from 1.82 percent late Wednesday. Benchmark yields on Thursday traded in a range between 1.78 percent and 1.86 percent, which was the highest in over three months.