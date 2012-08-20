By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 20 U.S. Treasuries were little
changed on Monday after yields rose to three-month highs on
stronger investor expectations that the European Central Bank
will act to stem the euro zone's debt crisis.
Treasuries yields have surged in the past month on increased
confidence the ECB will take steps to curb the region's debt
crisis, including purchasing bonds of struggling nations,
including Spain.
Expectations have grown since ECB President Mario Draghi
said last month the central bank will do "whatever it takes" to
save the region from collapse. This reduced demand for
safe-haven bonds, including Treasuries and German bunds.
"Draghi's comments have served to underpin risk appetite and
encourage investors to believe that global central bank action
is under way," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist
at Miller Tabak in New York.
Treasuries yields rose in early trading on Monday after the
German magazine, Der Spiegel, said the ECB was considering
setting yield thresholds for any purchases of struggling euro
zone country's bonds.
They then pared losses after an ECB spokesman said it was
misleading to report on decisions that still had not been taken.
Germany's Bundesbank also on Monday reiterated its opposition to
bond purchases.
Monday's trading marked a pause in four straight weeks of
losses, though volumes were said to be light as many traders
took summer vacations. Before last week the market had not
fallen in price for four consecutive weeks since December.
Benchmark 10-year notes earlier have tested technical
support at around 1.86 percent, just below their 200-day moving
average, several times over the past three days but have so far
failed to break above this level.
The notes have surged from a record low 1.38
percent on July 25. They last traded unchanged in price on the
day at yields of 1.82 percent.
The debt selloff has also occurred as improving U.S.
economic data leads investors to reevaluate the likelihood that
the Federal Reserve will launch new stimulus when it meets in
September.
The next focus for the markets will be Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's speech at the central bank's annual conference in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of this month. The Fed will
also release the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy
meeting on Wednesday.
Some analysts said the recent selling may have run its
course.
"While rates may have rebounded a little, there are several
reasons to be skeptical," said Dimitri Delis, fixed income
strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
"First, the European crisis has not been resolved, but most
likely is taking a break from making headline news as August is
a popular month for vacationing. Second, while some U.S.
economic indicators have shown marginal improvements, others
have been painting a more dire picture," Delis said.