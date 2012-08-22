NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds gained a point in price on Wednesday with yields hitting session lows as stock futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street, which bolstered the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 1-3/32 higher in price to yield 2.85 percent, down from 2.90 percent late Tuesday, while 10-year notes were 14/32 higher to yield 1.76 percent from 1.79 percent.