Saudi c.bank tells banks not to trade with Qatar banks in Qatari riyals -sources
DUBAI, June 6 Saudi Arabia's central bank has advised banks in the kingdom not to trade with Qatari banks in Qatari riyals, banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. Treasuries extended price gains and yields fell to session lows on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's August meeting showed that the central bank was considering further stimulus.
The minutes showed that the Fed is likely to deliver another round of easing "fairly soon," unless the economy improves significantly.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 16/32 in price to yield 1.74 percent, down around half a basis point on the minutes.
DUBAI, June 6 Saudi Arabia's central bank has advised banks in the kingdom not to trade with Qatari banks in Qatari riyals, banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 6 The dollar sank to its lowest in six weeks against the yen on Tuesday, as more unsettling economic data drove U.S. government bond yields towards critical lows which have held since November and a handful of major risk events loomed.