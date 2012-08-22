NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. Treasuries extended price gains and yields fell to session lows on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's August meeting showed that the central bank was considering further stimulus.

The minutes showed that the Fed is likely to deliver another round of easing "fairly soon," unless the economy improves significantly.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 16/32 in price to yield 1.74 percent, down around half a basis point on the minutes.