NEW YORK Aug 23 Longer-dated U.S. government
debt prices pared losses early Thursday after data showed
domestic jobless claims unexpectedly rose in the latest week,
reinforcing the view of a sluggish labor market.
Analysts say this level of filings for jobless benefits will
likely leave the unemployment rate above 8 percent, a level
which has worried the Federal Reserve and might cause the
central bank to embark on more monetary stimulus.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was last
unchanged in price to yield 1.695 percent. Prior the release of
the claims data, they were down 2/32 with a 1.70 yield.