* U.S. data support view of slow U.S. growth * Chinese factory data raises worries about global economy * Fed's Bullard downplays QE3 hopes in September * U.S. to sell $14 billion in five-year TIPS By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 23 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday as traders piled on bets on more stimulus from the Federal Reserve, a day after minutes from its policy meeting showed central bank action might be imminent in a bid to reduce unemployment. Weaker factory data in China and worries about Greek and Spanish finances also spurred safe-haven bids for bonds. Benchmark yields were on track to fall for a fifth straight session after touching a three-month high earlier this week. "These are reasons that Treasuries prices should be well-supported. The recent sell-off got a little ahead of itself," said Andrew Richman, fixed-income strategist at SunTrust Private Wealth Management in Palm Beach, Florida. However, a top Fed official said the U.S. economy, although far from robust, does not need further Fed stimulus. "Going along at this slow pace is not enough to justify gigantic action," St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC television in an interview. The minutes from the July 31-Aug. 1 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee released on Wednesday showed the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group is prepared to deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon," unless the economy strengthens significantly. The readiness of the FOMC to provide more help for the U.S. economy surprised some traders who had dialed back their expectations on the possibility of a third round of quantitative easing, known as QE3, in reaction to somewhat better data on U.S. employment, housing and manufacturing since the last FOMC meeting. "The QE path is still the one that the Fed is going on," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Traders have speculated that another bout of monetary stimulus will likely involve a third round of large bond purchases. They are waiting to see whether Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal the U.S. central bank is moving closer to implementing QE3 in his speech at an event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week. Bernanke has used this event the previous two years to flag the Fed's intention on more easing. But some analysts reckoned Fed policymakers are leaning toward extending the near zero interest rate pledge into 2015 for now rather than quantitative easing. These analysts said the FOMC preferred to hold off on such a move due to the lingering uncertainties with the European debt crisis and expiration of federal tax cuts at year-end. Still Thursday's economic data on jobless claims, manufacturing and new home sales supported the notion the economy is not showing "a substantial and sustainable strengthening" -- a condition the FOMC said will likely persuade them to embark on more stimulus. Moreover, the picture remains murky with Greece and Spain. Further deterioration of the two euro zone members would worsen the region's festering debt crisis and further hurt an already slowing global economy. Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will seek more leeway on its bailout agreement later this week, while sources told Reuters Spain is negotiating with its euro zone partners in an effort to obtain aid. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 7/32 in price at 99-18/32 for a yield of 1.671 percent, down 2.4 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield touched 1.8630 percent on Tuesday, its highest level since early May. The U.S. 30-year bond was up 11/32 higher at 99-5/32, yielding 2.792 percent, down 1.6 basis points from Wednesday's close. A week ago, the 30-year yield hit 2.9840 percent, the highest since May 14. On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury plans to sell $14 billion of an older five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities issue at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).