* U.S. data support view of slow U.S. growth
* Chinese factory data raises worries about global economy
* Fed's Bullard downplays QE3 hopes in September
* U.S. to sell $14 billion in five-year TIPS
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 23 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Thursday as traders piled on bets on more stimulus from the
Federal Reserve, a day after minutes from its policy meeting
showed central bank action might be imminent in a bid to reduce
unemployment.
Weaker factory data in China and worries about Greek and
Spanish finances also spurred safe-haven bids for bonds.
Benchmark yields were on track to fall for a fifth straight
session after touching a three-month high earlier this week.
"These are reasons that Treasuries prices should be
well-supported. The recent sell-off got a little ahead of
itself," said Andrew Richman, fixed-income strategist at
SunTrust Private Wealth Management in Palm Beach, Florida.
However, a top Fed official said the U.S. economy, although
far from robust, does not need further Fed stimulus.
"Going along at this slow pace is not enough to justify
gigantic action," St. Louis Federal Reserve President James
Bullard told CNBC television in an interview.
The minutes from the July 31-Aug. 1 meeting of the Federal
Open Market Committee released on Wednesday showed the U.S.
central bank's policy-setting group is prepared to deliver
another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon," unless the
economy strengthens significantly.
The readiness of the FOMC to provide more help for the U.S.
economy surprised some traders who had dialed back their
expectations on the possibility of a third round of quantitative
easing, known as QE3, in reaction to somewhat better data on
U.S. employment, housing and manufacturing since the last FOMC
meeting.
"The QE path is still the one that the Fed is going on,"
said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
Traders have speculated that another bout of monetary
stimulus will likely involve a third round of large bond
purchases.
They are waiting to see whether Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
will signal the U.S. central bank is moving closer to
implementing QE3 in his speech at an event in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, next week.
Bernanke has used this event the previous two years to flag
the Fed's intention on more easing.
But some analysts reckoned Fed policymakers are leaning
toward extending the near zero interest rate pledge into 2015
for now rather than quantitative easing.
These analysts said the FOMC preferred to hold off on such a
move due to the lingering uncertainties with the European debt
crisis and expiration of federal tax cuts at year-end.
Still Thursday's economic data on jobless claims,
manufacturing and new home sales supported the notion the
economy is not showing "a substantial and sustainable
strengthening" -- a condition the FOMC said will likely persuade
them to embark on more stimulus.
Moreover, the picture remains murky with Greece and Spain.
Further deterioration of the two euro zone members would worsen
the region's festering debt crisis and further hurt an already
slowing global economy.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will seek more leeway
on its bailout agreement later this week, while sources told
Reuters Spain is negotiating with its euro zone partners in an
effort to obtain aid.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up
7/32 in price at 99-18/32 for a yield of 1.671 percent, down 2.4
basis points from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield touched
1.8630 percent on Tuesday, its highest level since early May.
The U.S. 30-year bond was up 11/32 higher at
99-5/32, yielding 2.792 percent, down 1.6 basis points from
Wednesday's close. A week ago, the 30-year yield hit 2.9840
percent, the highest since May 14.
On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury plans to sell $14
billion of an older five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities issue at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).