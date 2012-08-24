Nikkei drops, pressured by stronger yen, Wall St losses
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday as losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier gains on Friday after Reuters reported the European Central Bank is considering setting yield band targets under a new bond purchase program.
Such a move would help contain borrowing costs for Greece, Spain and other debt-laden euro zone members and perhaps inspire confidence among investors that European policy-makers are making progress to contain the region's festering debt problem.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were unchanged in price at 99-17/32, erasing an earlier gain of 13/32. The 10-year note yield was last 1.67 percent, up from a session low of 1.63 percent.
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday as losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's peso currency has been undervalued and its strengthening will counteract inflationary pressures, the head of Mexico's central bank said on Tuesday.