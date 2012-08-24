Nikkei drops, pressured by stronger yen, Wall St losses
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday as losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S. Treasuries prices returned to positive territory on Friday after news that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said in a letter to federal lawmakers that there was scope for further monetary stimulus to help the economy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded 3/32 higher in price at 99-20/32. The 10-year yield was 1.664 percent, down 1 basis point from Thursday's close.
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday as losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's peso currency has been undervalued and its strengthening will counteract inflationary pressures, the head of Mexico's central bank said on Tuesday.