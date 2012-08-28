NEW YORK Aug 28 U.S. Treasuries prices held earlier gains on Tuesday after a private report showed consumer confidence fell to its lowest in nine months on increased worries about jobs and the economy.

Consumer confidence is seen as a predictor of consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of the U.S. economy.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. government notes last traded 5/32 higher at 99-29/32, yielding 1.635 percent, down 1.7 basis points from late on Monday.