* U.S. sells $35 billion in five-year notes * U.S. second-quarter GDP revised up to 1.7 percent * Pending home sales highest in over two years * Fed to buy $4.25 billion to $5.00 billion in Treasuries By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as traders reduced bond holdings to make room for a $35 billion auction of five-year note supply later, part of this week's $99 billion in longer-dated supply. Benchmark yields edged up from their three-week lows as the government upgraded its initial readings on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter, spurring further selling in bonds. Gross domestic product of the world's biggest economy grew at a 1.7 percent annual pace, slightly faster than the 1.5 percent initially reported. The revisions came within expectations to slightly better than expected, although economists said the overall rate of growth is weak enough that it could spur more Fed action. "We are setting up for the auction," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York. "People are probably slightly more optimistic about the economy in the second half of the year." The bond market's initial losses were limited on expectations that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would signal more monetary easing is forthcoming in a speech on Friday and the European Central Bank would take bold steps to tackle the region's festering debt crisis, analysts said. Benchmark 10-year notes traded 7/32 lower at 99-21/32 in price to yield 1.664 percent, up from 2.7 basis points from Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were down 21/32 at 99-11/32 to yield 2.782 percent, up 3.2 basis points from late on Tuesday. The Treasuries market has settled in a narrow range as traders await Bernanke's scheduled speech on Friday at a gathering of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Traders built bets that Bernanke would signal a third round of "quantitative easing" in the form of large-scale bond purchases, dubbed QE3. In 2010, he hinted at QE2 at this event. That second round of quantitative easing involved a combined $600 billion purchase of long-dated Treasuries from November 2010 through June 2011. Bernanke's counterpart at the European Central Bank in the meantime is making the case more needs to be done to stop the fiscal predicaments of Spain, Italy and other weaker euro zone members from spiraling out of control. The ECB must employ "exceptional measures" at times to fulfill its mandate of delivering stable prices, ECB President Mario Draghi wrote in an opinion piece in the German weekly Die Zeit on Wednesday. In addition to mildly encouraging GDP revisions, traders received stronger-than-expected data on pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. They rose to their highest level in more than two years in July, reinforcing the view the housing recovery is gaining momentum albeit from severely depressed levels. The Fed was scheduled to release its Beige Book of regional economic conditions at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), which analysts expected to show modest economic improvements since late July. Separately, the Fed is set to buy $4.25 billion to $5.00 billon in government debt that matures between August 2018 and August 2020 at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT). This is the latest part of its "Operation Twist" worth $667 billion aimed at holding down long-term borrowing costs.