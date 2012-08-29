NEW YORK Aug 29 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell to session lows early Wednesday as the government's figures on second quarter economic growth were stronger than initially thought, paring bets the Federal Reserve might soon embark on further monetary easing.

The 30-year government bond last traded down 14/32 in price at 99-18/32, yielding 2.773 percent, up 2.4 basis points from late on Tuesday.

Prior to the release of the revision on second-quarter gross domestic product, the bond was 99-31/32 in price with a 2.752 percent yield.