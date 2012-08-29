NEW YORK Aug 29 Prices on intermediate and long-dated U.S. Treasuries touched session lows on Wednesday after data showed pending U.S. home sales rose to their highest level in more than two years, reinforcing the view the housing recovery is gaining traction.

The five-year Treasury note last traded down 1/32 at 99-2/32 with a yield of 0.689 percent, up 1 basis point from Tuesday's close.

Benchmark 10-year notes were down 6/32 at 99-22/32 in price, yielding 1.656 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from Tuesday.