NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains and yields fell to session lows on Thursday, after data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits was unchanged last week, which was higher than expectations.

Data also showed that personal spending rose by 0.4 percent in July, to the highest since February 2012, and personal income rose by 0.3 percent in the month.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 8/32 in price to yield 1.63 percent, down from around 1.64 percent before the data was released.