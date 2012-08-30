By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Thursday as stocks retreated and investors focused on whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at a third round of bond purchases when he speaks on Friday. Weighing the likelihood of the Fed launching new stimulus when it meets next month has been the predominant trade over the past few weeks. Bernanke will speak at a symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the same event where he hinted at the Fed's second round of easing in 2010. "Everyone's waiting on Jackson Hole and QE3," said Mirko Mikelic, portfolio manager at Fifth Third Asset Management in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "Obviously it would be a disappointment if there wasn't QE3, and there would be a selloff in risk assets." Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told CNBC on Thursday that it will be a "close call" when Fed policymakers meet next month to decide on new easing. Improving economic data in early August had led some investors to discount the likelihood of further stimulus being introduced in the near term. Others, however, say that the jobless rate is still too high and growth too sluggish, making it more likely that the Fed will act. "It depends on whether or not you think you're going to walk away tomorrow with a little bit of disappointment in Bernanke if he doesn't announce anything," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. "I don't think that because you don't hear an official launch from Bernanke tomorrow that QE3 is off the table for September," he added. There has also been speculation that the Fed might turn to purchases of mortgage-backed debt, and away from Treasuries, in any new program. With U.S. government debt yields and mortgage rates near record lows, however, some investors also question how much impact additional easing may have. "It would have marginal effects on the economy. A lot of people have already refinanced. I don't think it's going to offer as much bang for the buck as it has in the past," said Fifth Third's Mikelic. Benchmark 10-year notes gained 9/32 in price on Thursday, with yields falling to 1.63 percent. The notes have rallied from 1.86 percent at the beginning of last week, but remain higher than the record low of 1.38 percent reached on July 25. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits was unchanged last week, which was higher than expectations. Separately, personal spending rose by 0.4 percent in July to the highest since February 2012, and personal income rose by 0.3 percent in the month. The Federal Reserve purchased $1.83 billion in bonds due between 2036 and 2042 on Thursday from $4.82 billion submitted, as part of its Operation Twist program, which is designed to lower long-term rates. The Treasury will sell $29 billion of new seven-year notes on Thursday, the final auction in this week's $99 billion in new supply.