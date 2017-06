NEW YORK Aug 30 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries briefly trimmed price gains on Thursday afternoon in the wake of an auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.62 percent down from 1.65 percent late Wednesday, while 30-year bonds were trading 23/32 higher to yield 2.73 percent from 2.77 percent.