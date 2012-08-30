* Bernanke scheduled to speak in Wyoming on Friday morning
* Benchmark yields set for biggest monthly rise since March
* Treasury sells $29 bln of seven-year notes
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. Treasuries gained in price
o n T hursday as stocks retreated and investors focused on whether
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at a third round
of bond purchases when he speaks on Friday.
Weighing the likelihood of the Fed launching new stimulus
when it meets next month has been the predominant trade over the
past few weeks.
Bernanke will speak at a symposium of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the same event where he hinted at the
Fed's second round of easing in 2010.
Thursday's price strength, considering the Treasury was
auctioning $29 billion of seven-year notes, "indicates to us
that people are bullishly positioned for Jackson Hole, but are
already fairly close to their target allocations for this
meeting," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rates
strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.
"To us, this indicates that price action from any Bernanke
disappointment may be very unpleasant, though betting for a
Bernanke disappointment has not generally been a profitable
strategy," Goncalves said.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told CNBC on Thursday
that it will be a "close call" when Fed policymakers meet next
month to decide on new easing.
Improving U.S. economic data in early August had led some
investors to discount the likelihood of further stimulus being
introduced in the near term.
Others, however, say the jobless rate is still too high and
growth too sluggish, making it more likely that the Fed will
act.
"It depends on whether or not you think you're going to walk
away tomorrow with a little bit of disappointment in Bernanke if
he doesn't announce anything," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries
trader at Societe Generale in New York.
"I don't think that because you don't hear an official
launch from Bernanke tomorrow that QE3 is off the table for
September," he added.
There has also been speculation the Fed might turn to
purchases of mortgage-backed debt, and away from Treasuries, in
any new program.
With U.S. government debt yields and mortgage rates near
record lows, however, some investors also question how much
impact additional easing may have.
"It would have marginal effects on the economy. A lot of
people have already refinanced. I don't think it's going to
offer as much bang for the buck as it has in the past," said
Mirko Mikelic, portfolio manager at Fifth Third Asset Management
in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Benchmark 10-year notes traded 9/32 higher in
price to yield 1.63 percent, down from 1.65 percent late
Wednesday. The notes have rallied from a yield of 1.86 percent
at the beginning of last week, but overall in August the notes
are on track for the biggest monthly gain in yield since March.
Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing
new claims for jobless benefits was unchanged last week, which
was higher than expectations. Separately, personal spending rose
by 0.4 percent in July to the highest since February 2012, and
personal income rose by 0.3 percent in the month.
The Treasury's sale of seven-year notes on Thursday was the
final auction in this week's $99 billion of new supply. The
Treasury sold $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday and $35
billion of five-year notes on Wednesday.
The Federal Reserve purchased $1.83 billion in bonds due
between 2036 and 2042 on Thursday as part of its Operation Twist
program, which is designed to lower long-term rates.