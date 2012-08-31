NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. Treasuries erased most of their earlier price losses and traded little changed on Friday as investors awaited a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Bernanke's speech at a symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will be evaluated for any hints that the Fed will launch a new bond purchase program when it meets in September.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last yielding 1.63 percent, little changed on the day.