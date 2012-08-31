BRIEF-TCG BDC says plans to make an IPO of 9 mln shares of common stock
* TCG BDC Inc- announced that it plans to make an initial public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock
NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. Treasuries erased most of their earlier price losses and traded little changed on Friday as investors awaited a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Bernanke's speech at a symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will be evaluated for any hints that the Fed will launch a new bond purchase program when it meets in September.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last yielding 1.63 percent, little changed on the day.
* Tiger Management Llc reports 5.68 percent passive stake in T2 biosystems Inc as of may 25 - sec filing Source text -http://bit.ly/2sx5Zjp Further company coverage: