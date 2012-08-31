BRIEF-TCG BDC says plans to make an IPO of 9 mln shares of common stock
* TCG BDC Inc- announced that it plans to make an initial public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock
NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. Treasuries prices gained and yields fell to session lows on Friday in choppy trading after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave little new guidance over whether the central bank was likely to launch a new bond purchase program when it meets next month.
Bernanke said at a highly anticipated speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that progress in bringing down U.S. unemployment was too slow and that the central bank would act as needed to strengthen the economic recovery.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were last up 3/32 in price to yield 1.62 percent, down from 1.63 percent late on Thursday.
* Tiger Management Llc reports 5.68 percent passive stake in T2 biosystems Inc as of may 25 - sec filing Source text -http://bit.ly/2sx5Zjp Further company coverage: