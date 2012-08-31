By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. Treasuries yields fell to
their lowest levels in three weeks on Friday after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that still high unemployment
is a "grave concern," increasing expectations that further
stimulus may be likely.
Bernanke said at a highly anticipated speech at a conference
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that progress in bringing down U.S.
unemployment was too slow and that the central bank would act as
needed to strengthen the economic recovery.
The Treasuries market was initially unsure of direction and
prices were choppy before gaining as investors focused on
Bernanke's bearish take on unemployment.
"I think when he talks about grave concern, that says it
all. Further accommodation is coming, it's just a question of
how it manifests itself," said Scott Graham, head of U.S.
government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
The Fed said at its meeting at the beginning of August that
it is likely to act "fairly soon" unless the economy improves
considerably.
This increased speculation that the Fed would launch new
easing when it holds its next meeting in September in a bid to
stimulate growth and reduce stubbornly high unemployment.
Despite Friday's market reaction, some analysts warned that
it is not a given that Bernanke will launch new bond purchases
in an effort to reduce stubbornly high unemployment.
"He is negative on the economy, but it's not clear that it
has to come through QE. Forward guidance and language is
probably the place for him to act first," said Priya Misra, head
of U.S. rates strategy at Bank of America in New York.
Some see the Fed as likely to extend its language for
keeping interest rates near zero beyond the current timeframe of
at least through 2014.
New economic data, including a key employment number next
Friday, will also be closely scrutinized as an indication of
whether the Fed is likely to act as soon as September.
"If the payroll number is weak then I would say this market
reaction is fair, but if we get an ok payroll number next week I
would say that this pricing has to be taken out," said Misra.
Ten-year U.S. Treasuries were last up 5/32 in
price to yield 1.60 percent, the lowest since Aug. 7 and down
from 1.63 percent late on Thursday.
Thirty-year bonds were up 12/32 in price to
yield 2.73 percent, down from 2.75 percent.