NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded over a point higher in price on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that still high unemployment is a "grave concern," increasing expectations that further economic stimulus may be likely.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 1-4/32 higher in price to yield 2.69 percent, down from 2.75 percent late Thursday, while 10-year notes were trading 18/32 higher to yield 1.57 percent from 1.63 percent.