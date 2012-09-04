* Draghi quoted saying ECB can buy debt of up to 3-year
maturity
* US manufacturing sector contracts for 3rd month in August
* Moody's changes outlook on EU to negative
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. Treasury prices were
steady to slightly lower on Tuesday as some optimism over
potential bond-buying from the European Central Bank was offset
by data showing a third month of contraction in the U.S.
manufacturing sector last month.
Treasuries began the day trading lower in price after ECB
President Mario Draghi was quoted as telling lawmakers that ECB
purchases of debt with a maturity of up to three years would not
breach the European Union's taboo of directly financing
economies.
Price losses were pared however following data from the
Institute for Supply Management that showed the U.S.
manufacturing sector shrank at its sharpest clip in more than
three years in August.
"It has become increasingly clear that the manufacturing
sector is losing momentum. This soft (ISM) report leading into
Friday's payrolls will only solidify additional action from the
Fed if we see another soft jobs report," said Tom Porcelli,
chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
Treasuries rallied on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke buoyed expectations of a new round of
bond-buying stimulus for the country's struggling economy.
Economic data this week was expected to be key to whether
those expectations gain traction and provide momentum for a
fresh Treasury debt safe-haven rally.
The ISM manufacturing survey for August bolstered Treasuries
safe-haven appeal, but the main focus will fall on Friday's
non-farm payrolls report after Bernanke explicitly expressed
concerns over the labor market on Friday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Tuesday were
trading 3/32 lower in price to yield 1.56 percent, up from 1.55
percent late Friday, while 30-year bonds were 3/32
lower with the yield little changed from Friday at 2.67 percent.
While Draghi's comments gave investors some optimism over
the outlook for Europe's credit crisis, the overall picture for
the euro zone remained murky.
Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook on the Aaa
rating of the European Union to negative, warning it might
downgrade the bloc if it decides to cut the ratings on the EU's
four biggest budget backers: Germany, France, the UK and the
Netherlands.
The move will add to pressure on the European Central Bank
to provide details of a new debt-buying program to help deeply
indebted euro zone states at its policy meeting on Thursday.