By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday as investors evaluated how aggressive the European Central Bank will be in tackling the region's debt crisis when it meets on Thursday, the first in a series of highly anticipated events in the region. Treasuries gave back some of Friday's gains, when a more dovish than expected speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke led traders to raise bets that the U.S. central bank will launch a new bond purchase program when it meets next week. A succession of events scheduled in Europe in the meantime is expected to take center stage, with investors looking for aggressive action by ECB President Mario Draghi to get in front of the euro zone's debt crisis, which investors worry will eventually lead to a breakup of the currency union. "I think Draghi has built up a fair amount of expectations in the market," said Eric Stein, portfolio manager at Eaton Vance in Boston. "If they don't do anything, and come out with a statement with very vague terms, I think you will see a selloff in risk assets." Demand for the safe-haven debt ebbed after Draghi was quoted as telling lawmakers that ECB purchases of debt with a maturity of up to three years would not breach the European Union's taboo of directly financing economies. Spanish and Italian debt yields fell on the comments. The next key events will include a ruling by Germany's Constitutional Court on Sept. 12 whether the euro zone's permanent bailout fund is compatible with German law, a vital condition for it to come into force. The Netherlands will hold elections the same day, while the Federal Reserve will give its statement on U.S. monetary policy from its two-day meeting on Sept. 13. U.S. Treasuries briefly pared price losses after data from the Institute for Supply Management that showed the U.S. manufacturing sector shrank at its sharpest clip in more than three years in August. Investors will closely scrutinize Friday's employment report for signs of whether economic growth is sluggish enough to spur Bernanke to launch new stimulus to try to reduce the stubbornly high jobless rate. "This is the number that creates a 'go/no go' decision from the Fed on QE3," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital markets at Morgan Keegan in Memphis, Tennessee. The data is expected to show that U.S. employers added 125,000 jobs to their payrolls in August, according to the median of 87 economists surveyed by Reuters. Reaction to the statement could cause dramatic yield moves in either direction, Giddis said, saying he expects benchmark 10-year yields could fall to record lows of around 1.25 percent, or rise to around 1.75 percent depending on whether new QE is pursued. The notes traded down 5/32 in price at yields of 1.58 percent on Tuesday.