* Media reports ECB to unveil unlimited bond buying program * German Bunds reverse early gains after poorly received auction * US Q2 productivity rises faster than expected By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. Treasuries prices eased on Wednesday, taking cues from weakness in German Bund futures due to reduced safe-haven buying amid media reports that the European Central Bank would unveil an unlimited, sterilized program of bond purchases. Treasury yields bumped up to session highs following reports the ECB would, with broad support from its council members, unveil a program of bond buying intended to bring down borrowing costs in troubled euro zone countries like Spain and Italy. The ECB will meet on Thursday. Bloomberg reported that ECB President Mario Draghi's plan would involve unlimited buying of government bonds. The ECB has been expected to be cautious about disclosing the size of its bond-buying, given opposition from Germany's central bank. "The market was responding to the headlines regarding the ECB's proposal. Unlimited bond-buying, but sterilized buy backs with no public rate-cap," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. Treasuries initially followed Bunds higher after euro zone PMI data showed that the contraction that began in the region's weaker economies was now taking hold even in Germany, the currency bloc's biggest economy. Bunds later reversed the gains after a poorly received German auction of 10-year bonds. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 6/32 lower in price to yield 1.59 percent, up from 1.57 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were 18/32 lower to yield 2.71 percent from 2.68 percent. The euro zone PMI figures came after data on Tuesday that showed U.S. manufacturing contracted at its fastest rate in more than three years in August. The 10-year yield has declined since a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke last Friday prompted traders to increase bets that the U.S. central bank will launch a new bond buying program when it meets next week. The Treasuries market was little impacted by data showing U.S. non farm productivity increased at a much faster clip than previously thought in the second quarter.