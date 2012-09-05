* Media reports ECB to unveil unlimited bond-buying program
* German Bunds reverse early gains after poorly received
auction
* U.S. 2nd-quarter productivity rises faster than expected
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. Treasuries eased in price
on Wednesday with reduced safe-haven appeal amid media reports
the European Central Bank would unveil an unlimited program of
bond purchases intended to bring down borrowing costs in
troubled euro zone countries.
Bloomberg reported that ECB President Mario Draghi's plan
would involve unlimited, sterilized buying of government bonds.
The ECB has been expected to be cautious about disclosing the
size of its bond-buying, given opposition from Germany's central
bank.
"The market was responding to the headlines regarding the
ECB's proposal. Unlimited bond buying but sterilized buy-backs
with no public rate cap," said Ian Lyngen, senior government
bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
Price losses were pared however as investors considered the
details of the potential program.
"Overall, expectations that tomorrow's ECB council meeting
will end with some communication that will resolve all concerns
about the Euro land crises go far beyond anything that can be
delivered," said Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High
Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New York.
Central bank sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the ECB
is ready to waive seniority status on government bonds it buys
under the new program.
Treasuries began the day trading higher along with German
Bunds after euro zone PMI data showed that the contraction that
began in the region's weaker economies was now taking hold even
in Germany, the currency bloc's biggest economy.
Bunds later reversed the gains after a poorly received
German auction of 10-year bonds.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
6/32 lower in price to yield 1.59 percent, up from 1.57 percent
late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were 18/32 lower
to yield 2.71 percent from 2.68 percent.
The euro zone PMI figures on Wednesday came after data on
Tuesday that showed U.S. manufacturing contracted at its fastest
rate in more than three years in August.
The 10-year yield has declined since a speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke last Friday prompted traders to
increase bets that the U.S. central bank will launch a new
bond-buying program when it meets next week.
The Treasuries market was little affected by data showing
U.S. nonfarm productivity increased at a much faster clip than
previously thought in the second quarter.