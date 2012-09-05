By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. Treasuries yields edged up
o n W ednesday as investors waited on a highly anticipated
European Central Bank meeting on Th ursday, when the central bank
is expected to take aggressive actions to try to stem the euro
zone's debt crisis and preserve the currency union.
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that ECB President Mario
Draghi's plan would involve unlimited, sterilized buying of
government bonds by taking interest-bearing deposits from banks
every week matching the amount spent on the bonds.
The ECB has been expected to be cautious about disclosing
the size of its bond-buying, given opposition from Germany's
central bank.
Central bank sources also told Reuters on Wednesday that the
ECB is ready to waive seniority status on government bonds it
buys under the new program, which would mean investors would not
rank lower in any restructuring of euro zone sovereign debt,
making the bonds more attractive to private investors.
"A lot of details were leaked out today, so it takes out
some of tomorrow's trading thrill," said Rick Klingman, a
Treasuries trader at BNP Paribas in New York.
High expectations for action nonetheless raise the risk that
markets will be disappointed by the central bank's post-meeting
statement. Italy and Spain also still need to request help
before any formal program of bond buying may begin.
"I don't think we're going to see it any time in the near
future, so there might be some disappointment tomorrow that
there are no concrete steps actually being taken," Klingman
added.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields have edged
up from four-week lows on Friday, when bonds had rallied on
dovish comments on U.S. unemployment by Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke.
The notes last traded at 1.60 percent, up from 1.57 percent
late o n T uesday. The debt has been largely rangebound in the
past two trading sessions.
"There are plenty of concerns out there. I think positioning
is pretty light," said Carl Lantz, interest rate strategist at
Credit Suisse in New York. "People want to believe, but the ECB
has disappointed so many times in the past."
One source told Reuters that the Governing Council wants to
have some room for maneuver to be able to decide spending on a
case-by-case basis. Another source said the Council would
monitor the purchases very closely and could organize daily
conference calls if needed.
Relatively light position-taking ahead of the ECB statement
may also dampen moves afterward.
"I think it's unlikely that Draghi will disappoint in a big
way. It will come down to detail and if there is enough there to
prevent selling of risk assets in the periphery," Lantz said.
Attention after the ECB meeting is expected to turn quickly
to the highly anticipated U.S. employment data on Friday.
Investors will scrutinize the payrolls report for signs of
whether economic growth is sluggish enough to spur Bernanke to
launch new stimulus to try to reduce the stubbornly high jobless
rate.
Expectations are high that the Fed will announce a third
round of bond purchases when it delivers its statement from its
September meeting on next week, a move that would likely be
bullish for U.S. government bonds.
"I think everyone has come to the conclusion that the Fed is
going to do QE3 next week," said BNP's Klingman. "I don't think
payroll is going to matter unless it's really weak or really
strong."
The data is expected to show that U.S. employers added
125,000 jobs to their payrolls in August, according to the
median of 87 economists surveyed by Reuters.