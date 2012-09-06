By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Thursday as traders upped bets that Friday's highly anticipated
employment report would come in above economists' expectations
and after the European Central Bank announced a new bond-buying
program.
A stronger-than-expected jobs figure on Thursday and
stronger data in the U.S. services sector led to higher
expectations for Friday's payroll report, steepening the bond
yield curve and sending benchmark 10-year notes yields to their
highest levels in almost two weeks.
Risky assets including stocks also rallied, reducing bond
demand, after ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank
will buy unlimited amounts of short-dated bonds to help lower
the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy, which are bearing the
brunt of the debt crisis in the euro zone.
"I think the move today is more on the number than on
anything out of Europe," said James Newman, head of Treasuries
and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York.
"They're getting themselves wound up that we're going to have a
strong employment number tomorrow."
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 23/32 in
price to yield 1.68 percent, up from 1.60 percent late on
Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds fell 1-30/32 in price
to yield 2.80 percent, up from 2.71 percent.
Some investors expect that a high payrolls number on Friday
would reduce the odds that the Federal Reserve will launch a
third bond purchase program when it meets next week.
The ADP National Employment Report on Thursday showed that
U.S. private employers added 201,000 jobs in August, easily
beating economists' expectations for 140,000 new private sector
jobs.
Data from the Institute for Supply Management also showed
that the pace of growth in the massive U.S. services sector rose
in August on the back of a rebound in employment and exports.
"If the payroll number is as strong as these numbers seem to
hint, it could on the margin make Fed easing a little less
likely," said David Sloan, an economist at 4Cast Ltd in New
York. That said, "I think this number isn't a reliable guide to
payrolls."
Employers are expected to have added 125,000 jobs to their
payrolls in August, according to the median estimate of 87
economists surveyed by Reuters.
Traders said that markets expectations, or the so-called
"whisper number," is much higher at around 160,000.
The Fed will deliver the statement from its two-day policy
meeting next Thursday.
Other closely watched events next week will include a ruling
by Germany's Constitutional Court on Sept. 12 on whether the
euro zone's permanent bailout fund is compatible with German
law, a vital condition for it to come into force.
The Netherlands will hold elections the same day.
The Treasury will also sell $66 billion in new supply next
week, which may weigh on debt yields. The sales will include $32
billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $21 billion in 10-year
notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.