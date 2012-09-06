NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell two full points in price on Thursday after strong jobs data led investors to increase bets that employers will have added more jobs in August, with the closely-tracked monthly payrolls report to be released on Friday.

Traders increased expectations after the ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. private employers added 201,000 jobs in August, easily beating economists' expectations for 140,000 new private sector jobs.

The 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 1-30/32 in price to yield 2.80 percent, up from 2.71 percent late on Wednesday.