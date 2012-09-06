NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
fell two full points in price on Thursday after strong jobs data
led investors to increase bets that employers will have added
more jobs in August, with the closely-tracked monthly payrolls
report to be released on Friday.
Traders increased expectations after the ADP National
Employment Report showed that U.S. private employers added
201,000 jobs in August, easily beating economists' expectations
for 140,000 new private sector jobs.
The 30-year Treasury bonds were last down
1-30/32 in price to yield 2.80 percent, up from 2.71 percent
late on Wednesday.