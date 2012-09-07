By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. Treasuries rallied on Friday as investors concluded that a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report made the Federal Reserve more likely to buy more bonds to rev up the economy and encourage employers to add workers.

Such purchases, dubbed QE3, or quantitative easing, would form another phase of the unconventional monetary stimulus measures the Fed has initiated as it tries to rescue the economy from the clutches of the financial crisis.

"The weaker than expected job growth number caused U.S. Treasuries to rally across the curve," Eric Stein, vice president and portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Investment Managers in Boston. "(It) all but guarantees the Fed will extend the low (interest) rate guidance at next week's policy meeting (and) makes QE3 a lot more likely."

The Fed will deliver the policy statement from its two-day policy meeting next Thursday.

Treasuries opened lower on Friday, but turned higher immediately after the jobs report came out.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 13/32 before the Labor Department report, was up 16/32 at midday, its yield falling to 1.63 percent from 1.69 percent late on Thursday and 1.73 percent on Friday before the report was released.

Gains stalled near 40-day moving averages: around 1.60 percent on the 10-year yield.

U.S. payrolls added 96,000 jobs in August, the government said. Economists had anticipated 125,000 new jobs.

The unemployment rate fell to 8.1 percent in August from 8.3 percent in July, but economists said this was not a good sign, but merely reflected fewer participants in the labor force.

Other factors - including a sharp drop in the length of the manufacturing workweek and in manufacturing output, a fall in manufacturing employment and a year-over-year 1.7 percent decline in average hourly earnings - underscored the weakness of the employment report and made Fed action more likely, boosting bond prices and allowing yields to ease, economists said.

"This is a bad report and, with the results of the ISM manufacturing survey, suggests that an exports-led slowdown is coming," said Cary Leahey, managing director and senior economist at Decision Economics in New York. "It increases the chances of serious Fed action next week."

Fed purchases of mortgage-backed securities look likely, strategists said, and markets mirrored that outlook.

"It's the perfect symphony of markets pricing in QE3," said John Briggs, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities. "Stocks are holding in, the dollar is weaker, gold is up, and five-year Treasury notes, which is the duration of the mortgage-backed securities the Fed would likely purchase in QE3, is the best performer on the Treasury curve."

Simultaneously, 30-year Treasury bonds underperformed and break-evens on Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) widened, reflecting concern about potential inflation, he said.

"Job growth is sub-par," Briggs said. "The market has raised its expectations for QE3 next week and appropriately so."

RBS has calculated the odds favoring such action as 70 to 30 since the last Fed policy meeting, but now the odds look even higher than that, he said.

Besides the likely purchases of mortgage-backed securities, the Fed could halt the selling portion of Operation Twist and extend the purchasing part until March, Briggs said. The Fed has been selling shorter-term securities in its portfolio and using the proceeds to buy longer-dated securities to hold down long-term interest rates and encourage investment.

The central bank could also pledge to keep short-term interest rates exceptionally low until into 2015, analysts said.

Besides that, the Fed could shift the "burden of proof" from its current construct that the economy has to be weak enough to warrant more easing to one in which the economy must demonstrate it is strong enough for the central bank to stop easing.

"I don't know how the Fed will phrase that, but that will be the message," Briggs asserted.

Other market participants foresaw less emphatic action by the Fed, perhaps explaining why Treasuries scored solid gains, but not a runaway rally, on Friday.

"The August payroll report wasn't good enough to justify the Fed doing nothing, but neither was it bad enough to require doing much more than adjusting its guidance on when it would begin to let interest rates rise from their exceptionally low levels," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

The Treasury market rally followed a retreat on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's announcement that the ECB would buy unlimited amounts of short-dated bonds helped damp the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt.