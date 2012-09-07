NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. thirty-year Treasuries
bonds prices fell on Friday, erasing earlier gains, as investors
grappled with whether weaker than expected jobs data would be
enough to spur the Federal Reserve to launch a third round of
bond purchases when it meets next week.
Intermediate-dated Treasuries remained higher in price on
the day, as some investors bet that the central bank would
announce new quantitative easing, likely focused on
mortgage-backed debt.
Long-bonds underperformed however, and yield rose, as
investors focused on potential inflation from any new program.
The bonds were last down 4/32 in price to yield 2.81
percent, up from 2.79 percent late on Thursday. The yields had
traded at around 2.86 percent before Friday's data.