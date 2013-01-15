By Ellen Freilich
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 15 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Tuesday, drawing a safety bid from weaker stock prices, from a
prospective battle in Washington over the government's borrowing
limit, and from a steady stream of large debt purchases by the
Federal Reserve.
A refusal by Congress to raise the debt ceiling would raise
the risk that the United States would default on its debt by the
spring. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke urged lawmakers on Monday to
lift the country's borrowing limit to avoid a debt default that
would put the economy at risk.
Weaker stock prices, as world stock markets stalled near
18-month highs, also fed the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt.
"There's a little bit of a risk off trade," said Thomas
Graff, fixed-income portfolio manager at Brown Advisory in
Baltimore, Maryland. "It looks like stocks reacting negatively
to the wrangling over the U.S. debt ceiling so Treasuries are
higher."
The likelihood of the U.S. not raising the debt ceiling and
declaring default is "very low," Graff said.
"But a lack of resolution might result in the sequester
going through, which would be a bigger fiscal drag than is
priced in now; and if growth is slower, that's positive for
Treasuries," he said.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 11/32, their yields
easing to 1.81 percent from 1.85 percent on Monday. Thirty-year
bonds rose 24/32, their yields easing to 3 percent
from 3.04 percent on Monday.
U.S. government data revealed that inflation on the
wholesale level was subdued in December, with prices excluding
food and energy rising just 0.1 percent, supportive for U.S.
Treasuries.
Retail sales, however, were stronger-than-forecast in
December, a result that prompted some short-lived profit-taking
in Treasuries.
In a question and answer session at the University of
Michigan on Monday, Bernanke painted a cautiously optimistic
outlook for U.S. growth but did not hint that the Fed would curb
its aggressive bond purchases despite speculation - raised by
the release of minutes from the Fed's most recent policy meeting
- that purchases could end this year.
The minutes led to a sharp selloff in the bond market.
Bernanke said the economy appeared to be responding to the
Fed's aggressive easing of monetary policy, but not as fast as
the central bank would like.
"The impression Bernanke left was a little more dovish than
what the initial reaction to the Fed minutes was," Graff said.
"That was probably purposeful on his part. He wanted to make
sure the minutes did not communicate the wrong message. We're a
good ways away from conditions where any monetary tightening
would be necessary."
The Fed has held interest rates near zero since December
2008 and last month decided to keep buying $85 billion worth of
Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities a month until it
saw a significant improvement in the labor market outlook.
On Monday, the Fed bought $1.47 billion in Treasuries with
maturities ranging from February 2036 to November 2042.
On Tuesday, as part of its $45 billion monthly purchases of
government securities aimed to lower unemployment, it is
expected to buy $900 million in Treasuries maturing from
February 2023 to February 2031.