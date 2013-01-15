* Fitch warns of U.S. downgrade on debt limit standoff
* Bonds gain in the wake of dovish remarks from Bernanke
* Cost to insure Treasuries highest since early October
* Stronger-than-expected retail sales data spur brief
selling
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 15 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Tuesday as traders turned their focus on a looming fight in
Washington to raise the federal debt ceiling, stoking bids for
government debt despite the risk of a federal default.
The Federal Reserve's bond purchases aimed at supporting the
economic recovery, together with remarks from central bank
officials including Chairman Ben Bernanke that were perceived
as assuring the Fed will cling to its quantitative easing
program in the foreseeable future, also propelled bond prices
higher.
"There's fear about the debt ceiling debate. We are running
out of days to deal with it," said David Keeble, global head of
interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate &
Investment in New York.
The U.S. Treasury cautioned on Monday the United States was
on track to exhaust its options to meet its debt obligations
between mid-February and early March.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican lawmakers are
expected to enter a tough round of negotiations over spending
cuts, just days after they hammered out a deal to avert a series
of automatic tax hikes and fiscal reductions, known as the
'fiscal cliff.'
Another battle to raise the federal borrowing cap, currently
at $16.4 trillion, will be a "material risk," which Fitch
Ratings said on Tuesday to strip the United States of its top
AAA-rating. Standard & Poor's downgraded the world's biggest
economy in August 2011 after the first fight between Obama and
Republicans over the debt ceiling.
Most investors expected the U.S. debt ceiling will be raised
to avert a default, although a deal will likely come down to the
wire similar to the one nearly 1-1/2 years ago.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 7/32 in price at
98-7/32 with their yields at 1.823 percent. The 10-year yield
flirted with a two-week low at 1.81 percent earlier, compared
with $1.847 percent late on Monday.
Thirty-year bonds climbed 11/32 to 94-24/32 with their
yields falling to 3.011 percent from 3.035 percent
on Monday.
Earlier, a government report showing a
stronger-than-expected 0.5 percent rise in domestic retail sales
in December prompted brief profit-taking in Treasuries.
The U.S. bond market initially moved higher in tandem with a
rise in German Bund prices.
WORRIES ABOUT RISK APPETITE
While a U.S. default would damage the long-term appeal of
its debt to investors and foreign governments, traders were more
worried about such an event paring appetite for stocks and risky
investments and taking a toll on the global economy.
The interest rates on some Treasury bills have risen on the
growing risk that Congress might not increase the debt ceiling
and that the holders of these T-bills might not be repaid on
time.
The rates on T-bills that mature in late February to early
March when the government is set to reach its borrowing limits
were running at 0.10 to 0.11 percentage point, which were double
the levels on rates on T-bills due in January.
In credit default swap market, the five-year cost to insure
U.S. Treasuries rose to 0.43 percentage point, the highest level
since early October but still some 0.20 point below the level
seen during a similar issue over the debt ceiling in the summer
of 2011, according to data firm Markit.
A possible U.S. default will likely accompany a round of
federal budget cuts that would hurt the domestic economy.
"A lack of resolution might result in the sequester going
through, which would be a bigger fiscal drag than is priced in
now; and if growth is slower, that's positive for Treasuries,"
said Thomas Graff, fixed-income portfolio manager at Brown
Advisory in Baltimore, Maryland.
Bond prices also were bolstered when Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke on Monday offered no sign that the Fed would curb its
aggressive bond purchases despite speculation - raised by the
release of minutes from the Fed's most recent policy meeting -
that purchases could end this year.
On Tuesday, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota
called for more Fed easing to help lower unemployment which has
remained at historic high levels.
As part of its $45 billion monthly purchases of government
securities aimed to help the economy, the Fed bought $927
million in Treasuries that mature from February 2023 to February
2031.