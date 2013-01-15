* Fitch warns of U.S. downgrade on debt limit standoff
* Treasury bill rates "invert" on default risk
* Bonds gain on Fed officials' remarks about asset purchases
* Cost to insure Treasuries highest since early October
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 15 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Tuesday as traders turned their focus on a looming fight in
Washington to raise the federal debt ceiling, stoking a safety
bid for government debt despite the risk of a federal default.
Bond prices were also boosted by the Federal Reserve's
purchase of bonds as part of its efforts to stimulate the
economy, along with remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke that indicated the Fed will continue with the asset
purchases.
"There's fear about the debt ceiling debate. We are running
out of days to deal with it," said David Keeble, global head of
interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate &
Investment in New York.
While a U.S. default would damage the long-term appeal of
its debt to investors and foreign governments, traders were more
worried about such an event paring appetite for stocks and risky
investments and taking a toll on the global economy.
The U.S. Treasury cautioned on Monday the United States was
on track to exhaust its options to meet its debt obligations
between mid-February and early March.
The risk that the Treasury debt maturing during this period
might not be repaid on time to debtholders has driven up the
interest rates on these issues higher than those of T-bills that
mature in April and later, resulting in an "inversion" of T-bill
rates.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican lawmakers are
expected to enter a tough round of negotiations over spending
cuts, just weeks after they hammered out a deal that averted
steep tax hikes.
Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday that the United States faces
a "material risk" of losing its top AAA-rating if there is a
repeat of the political wrangling over the debt ceiling seen in
2011. Standard & Poor's downgraded the United States' rating in
August 2011 after the first fight between Obama and Republicans
over the debt ceiling.
Most investors expected the U.S. debt ceiling will be raised
to avert a default, although a deal will likely come down to the
wire.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 3/32 in price at
98-3/32 with their yields at 1.838 percent. The 10-year yield
flirted with a two-week low at 1.81 percent earlier, compared
with $1.847 percent late on Monday.
Thirty-year bonds climbed 5/32 to 94-18/32 with their yields
falling to 3.027 percent from 3.035 percent on
Monday.
There was brief profit-taking in Treasuries earlier after
the Commerce Department reported U.S. retail sales rose 0.5
percent in December, topping estimates.
WORRIES ABOUT RISK APPETITE
The interest rates on some Treasury bills have risen on the
growing risk that Congress might not increase the debt ceiling
and that the holders of these T-bills might not be repaid on
time.
The rates on T-bills that mature in late February to early
March when the government is set to reach its borrowing limits
were running at 0.10 to 0.11 percentage point, double the levels
on rates on T-bills due in January.
In the credit default swap market, the five-year cost to
insure U.S. Treasuries rose to 0.43 percentage point, the
highest level since early October but still some 0.20 point
below the level seen during summer 2011, according to data firm
Markit.
A possible U.S. default would likely accompany a round of
federal budget cuts, known as sequestration, that would hurt the
domestic economy.
"A lack of resolution might result in the sequester going
through, which would be a bigger fiscal drag than is priced in
now; and if growth is slower, that's positive for Treasuries,"
said Thomas Graff, fixed-income portfolio manager at Brown
Advisory in Baltimore, Maryland.
Bond prices also were bolstered after Bernanke in an address
on Monday offered no sign that the Fed would curb its aggressive
bond purchases.
On Tuesday, the president of the Minneapolis Fed, Narayana
Kocherlakota, called for the Fed to keep rates low until
unemployment is a more "normal" 5.5 percent.
Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren told Reuters the U.S.
central bank would buy bonds into early 2014 if the job market
conditions warrant more stimulus.
As part of its $45 billion monthly purchases of government
securities aimed to help the economy, the Fed bought $927
million in Treasuries that mature from February 2023 to February
2031.