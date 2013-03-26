* Cyprus concerns persist, stoke safety bids for bonds
* Mixed data support view of steady but slow U.S. growth
* U.S. Fed buys $3.14 bln medium-term government debt
* Treasury to sell $35 bln 5-yr notes on Wednesday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. government debt prices
rose in light, choppy trading on Tuesday as worries about
Cyprus's banking problems persisted, providing the market with a
safety bid that overshadowed improving economic data.
The Cyprus rescue plan, which averted a collapse of its
banking sector, has spurred speculation about whether the plan
that involves losses to banks' bondholders and large depositors
will become a roadmap for future euro zone bank bailouts. This
raised worries about bank runs in Italy and Spain, whose banking
systems are many times larger than that of Cyprus.
"Yields are being held down on Cyprus and the threat of a
financial crisis and the threat of haircutting depositors, it's
a self inflicted run on the banks," said Mary Beth Fisher, head
of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
Safety buying helped bond prices rise even after solid U.S.
housing data earlier led to selling of Treasuries and stronger
Wall Street stock prices.
"The data has been consistently improving, home price gains
and sales are accelerating based on this morning's data and we
expect that to follow through with pending home sales tomorrow,"
Fisher adaded.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 3/32 in
price to yield 1.91 percent, down from 1.92 percent late on
Monday.
The notes' yields have traded in a range between around 1.90
percent and 1.97 percent since fears over Cyprus flared at the
beginning of last week.
"The economy is healing but it's a slow process," said Larry
Dyer, chief U.S. interest rate strategist at HSBC Securities USA
in New York. "We seem to be stuck in a very narrow trading
range."
Dyer expects the 10-year yield to bounce between 1.85
percent and 2.05 percent in the near term.
Treasuries held price gains after the Treasury sold $35
billion in new two-year notes to lower than average demand.
The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.27 times the sale, the lowest
level since the 3.14 times level at a two-year auction in July
2011, according to data from the U.S. Treasury Department. The
notes sold at a high yield of 0.255 percent, the same level
where they traded before the sale.
The latest flare-up in the festering euro zone debt crisis,
together with the Federal Reserve's commitment to hold down
interest rates, should help demand for Wednesday and Thursday's
bond auctions, though volumes may ebb heading into a Good Friday
holiday.
The U.S. bond market will close at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on
Thursday and shut for the Good Friday holiday.
Traders expect Wednesday's new five-year notes
to yield 0.80 percent, around 2 basis points
higher than where debt was trading on Tuesday.
The U.S. central bank bought $3.142 billion in Treasuries
from 2020 to 2023 on Tuesday, which was part of its ongoing bond
purchases in a bid to hold down long-term interest rates to help
the economy.
It will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in bonds
due between 2036 and 2043 on Wednesday.