* U.S. Treasury to sell $29 billion of 7-year notes * Signs of calm in Cyprus pare safe haven bids for bonds * U.S. Fed to buy $4.25 bln to $5.25 bln medium-term debt * U.S. bond market to close early on Thursday, shut Friday By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Thursday with benchmark yields hovering above three-week lows, as investors made room in advance of a $29 billion auction of seven-year notes, the final leg of this week's $99 billion in longer-dated supply. Relative calm in Cyprus, where banks reopened under tight government control after they were shut for nearly two weeks and the island nation received a 10 billion euro bailout, diminished safe haven demand for low-yielding U.S. government debt. "Some people decided to sell the market before the auction," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York. "Also, all things are orderly in Cyprus. That's a good sign for investors before the long weekend." The U.S. bond market will close at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Thursday, and it will remain shut for the Good Friday holiday. Many major European markets will be closed on Friday and Monday. The Treasuries market was poised for a losing first-quarter for a third straight year, although renewed fears about the festering euro zone debt crisis limited the sector's losses. On the open market, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 4/32 in price to yield 1.857 percent, up 1.2 basis points from Wednesday's close, while the 30-year bond was 11/32 lower in price, yielding 3.104 percent, up 1.8 basis points from late on Wednesday. In the "when-issued" sector, traders expect new seven-year notes to yield 1.2410 percent, about 2 basis points below the seven-year supply sold in February. Separately, the U.S. Federal Reserve planned to purchase at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) a total of $4.25 billion to $5.25 billion in Treasuries that mature in March 2017 to Nov. 2017.