NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. Treasuries prices briefly extended earlier losses on Thursday after below-average demand resulted in higher-than-expected yields at a $29 billion auction of new seven-year notes, the last part of this week's $99 billon in longer-dated government debt supply.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 3/32 lower in price with a yield of 1.857 percent, up 1.2 basis points from late on Wednesday.