China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. Treasuries prices briefly extended earlier losses on Thursday after below-average demand resulted in higher-than-expected yields at a $29 billion auction of new seven-year notes, the last part of this week's $99 billon in longer-dated government debt supply.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 3/32 lower in price with a yield of 1.857 percent, up 1.2 basis points from late on Wednesday.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.