NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains on Wednesday after the March reading of a U.S. non-manufacturing activity index came in weaker than forecast.

The Institute for Supply Management non-manufacturing index read 54.4 versus 56.0 in February, below the Reuters consensus forecast of 55.8 forecast.

The report's employment component, closely watched ahead of Friday's U.S. Labor Department payrolls report, was the lowest since November, falling to 53.3 from 57.2 in February.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 7/32 before the report, was up 10/32 afterwards, allowing its yield to ease to 1.83 percent.

Earlier, the ADP National Employment Report said U.S. private sector employment rose by 158,000 jobs in March, less than the Reuters consensus forecast of 200,000.