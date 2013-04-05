NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. Treasuries rallied and
yields fell to their lowest levels of the year on Friday after
the government said U.S. employment grew at its slowest pace in
nine months in March.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note extended its
gain to 18/32, putting its yield at 1.70 percent.
The price of the 30-year Treasury bond extended
its gain to two points, pushing its yield down to 2.89 percent
from 2.94 percent before the report came out and from 2.99
percent late on Thursday.
The government said the U.S. economy produced just 88,000
new jobs last month. The unemployment rate edged lower, but that
was mainly due to people leaving the workforce.