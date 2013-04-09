* U.S. Treasury sells $32 bln 3-year notes, high yield 0.342
pct
* U.S. Fed buys $1.57 bln in long-dated bonds
* Thirty-year swap approaches zero, not there yet
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, April 9 Prices for longer-dated U.S.
Treasuries dropped on Tuesday as investors extended a selloff
after last week's rally and before debt auctions later in the
week but an undercurrent of worries about the global economy
tempered losses.
An auction of $32 billion in three-year debt by the U.S.
Treasury proved soft on Tuesday, with a weak bid-to-cover ratio
and indirect takedown.
"The small buyside takedown suggests to us that demand for
the three-year note is not all that huge at the moment," said
Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies & Co.
Thirty-year bonds fell 14/32 in price to yield
2.932 percent late on Tuesday.
Those bonds rallied last week as data pointed to continued
struggles in the U.S. economy, culminating with sharply
disappointing jobs data on Friday that saw benchmark yields hit
their lowest so far this year.
That run-up went too far for some, said Kim Rupert, managing
director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics LLC
in San Francisco.
That could dampen demand at an auction of $13 billion in
30-year bonds on Thursday.
If yields back up, "we'll see some guys step in for a
trade," Rupert said.
"But if it doesn't cheapen up appreciably and it's still
trading where it is today, I think the auction goes again pretty
soft."
Ten-year notes traded off 1/32 to yield 1.747
percent ahead of Wednesday's auction of $21 billion in 10-year
notes.
Those yields hovered at their short-term chart supports
after they failed to climb back to levels before last Friday's
release of the government's dismal payrolls report.
Losses in Treasuries were limited by persistent worries not
just about the U.S. economy but also the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis and bellicose rhetoric from North Korea.
"It's a real wild card," Rupert said.
Also supporting Treasuries, the Federal reserve bought $1.57
billion in government bonds that mature in February 2037 to
February 2043, part of efforts to buoy the economy and reduce
unemployment.
"The market is not going to go down a lot because of the Fed
buyback," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York.
The U.S. bond market remained supported as well by bets in
anticipation of heavy purchases from Japanese insurers and
pension funds as they seek higher-yielding debt overseas after
the Bank of Japan's plan to double its monthly asset purchases
in a bid to stimulate the country's sluggish economy.
Still, investors paused last week's buying spree as the
expected buying from Japan has not materialized, analysts and
traders said.
"We ran ahead too far too soon and we still have supply to
deal with," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S.
government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New
York.
In the derivatives market, the spread on U.S. 30-year
interest swap rates over 30-year Treasury bond yields crept
closer to zero earlier.
This measure of the difference between long-term U.S.
government and private borrowing costs has been negative for
more than four years on the view the long-term cost for U.S.
government debt will remain higher than that of the private
sector due to rising costs for its social programs and erosion
of the dollar's value against other major currencies.
This widening of the 30-year spread has been fueled by
speculation that some dealers must close out 30-year swaps,
which they use to hedge investments known as power reverse dual
currency notes (PRDC) they sold to investors.
The yen's rise against the U.S. dollar led dealers to hold
30-year swap positions to ensure cash flows to pay PRDC
investors, but the recent rapid weakening of the yen due to the
Bank of Japan's aggressive easing has spurred bets dealers will
exit these long-dated swaps.
The 30-year swap spread tightened to minus 3.00 to minus
3.50 basis points when the yen flirted with a four-year
low against the dollar within striking distance of the 100 yen
threshold during Asian trading. The spread was last quoted at
minus 6.00.