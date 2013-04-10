* Some U.S. central bankers eye tapering bond buying-Fed
minutes
* Chinese data, stock gains lessen safe-haven bids for bonds
* U.S. Treasury to sell $21 billion 10-year notes
* BOJ's Kuroda sees no additional stimulus, leaves door open
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. government debt prices
fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's minutes at its
March policy meeting stoked worries the central bank might taper
or end its bond purchases by the end of year.
The record of the Fed's policy meeting last month, which was
released early, showed that a few policymakers expected to slow
the pace of asset purchases, currently at $85 billion a month,
by midyear and end them later this year, while several others
expected to slow the pace a bit later and halt the quantitative
easing program by year-end.
Stronger-than-expected Chinese import data and the U.S.
stock maket's advance to record highs also reduced the
safe-haven appeal of Treasuries, propelling longer-dated yields
to levels since before the weak jobs data on Friday.
The market sell-off came as dealers and investors prepared
for $21 billion worth of 10-year Treasuries' supply to be
auctioned at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the second part of this week's
$66 billion in longer-dated government supply.
"We are seeing a bit of a 'risk-on' trade in the market. We
are seeing the sell-off partly on the FOMC minutes and partly on
the auction set-up," said Larry Milstein, head of government and
agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded
8/32 lower in price at 101-31/32, yielding 1.781 percent, up 2.9
basis points from Tuesday's close.
The 10-year yield moved further above its 200-day moving
average and the level before the release of the March payroll
report that showed a paltry gain of 88,000 jobs.
Prices of the 30-year bond were down 27/32 at
102-27/32 for a yield of 2.981 percent, up 4.4 basis points from
late on Tuesday.
On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index
rose to another all-time high.
While on track for a third straight day of losses, the bond
market remained supported by bets Japanese investors will pour
money into U.S. Treasuries due to the Bank of Japan's bold, $1.4
trillion asset purchase program to stimulate the economy.
Earlier BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said there would be no
additional stimulus in the coming months but signaled it was
open to do more to achieve its faster growth.
The BOJ program was the initial catalyst for last week's
Treasuries market rally as traders bet Japanese banks, insurers
and pension banks will increase their purchases of Treasuries
and other higher-yielding foreign bonds.
So far there has been no surge in inflows of Japanese money
into the Treasuries market as data at Tuesday's $32 billion
three-year note auction implied below-average foreign
bids, according to analysts and traders.
Meanwhile, investors digested the latest FOMC minutes much
earlier than expected. The U.S. central bank released the record
of the March 19-20 meeting of its policy-setting Federal Open
Market Committee at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) rather than the scheduled
time of 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).
The Fed said it had inadvertently given the minutes to
congressional aides and trade groups on Tuesday.
It is unclear whether there were unusual trading activities
after these individuals received the minutes early.
"I won't discount anything," said Robbert Van Batenburg,
director of Newedge USA LLC in New York. "You don't expect the
Fed to make this clumsy mistake."
The Fed said it launched an investigation into the release
of the minutes, which appeared to have been "entirely
accidental."