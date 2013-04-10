* Some U.S. central bankers eye tapering bond buying-Fed minutes * Chinese data, stock gains lessen safe-haven bids for bonds * U.S. Treasury to sell $21 billion 10-year notes * BOJ's Kuroda sees no additional stimulus, leaves door open By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. government debt prices fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's minutes at its March policy meeting stoked worries the central bank might taper or end its bond purchases by the end of year. The record of the Fed's policy meeting last month, which was released early, showed that a few policymakers expected to slow the pace of asset purchases, currently at $85 billion a month, by midyear and end them later this year, while several others expected to slow the pace a bit later and halt the quantitative easing program by year-end. Stronger-than-expected Chinese import data and the U.S. stock maket's advance to record highs also reduced the safe-haven appeal of Treasuries, propelling longer-dated yields to levels since before the weak jobs data on Friday. The market sell-off came as dealers and investors prepared for $21 billion worth of 10-year Treasuries' supply to be auctioned at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the second part of this week's $66 billion in longer-dated government supply. "We are seeing a bit of a 'risk-on' trade in the market. We are seeing the sell-off partly on the FOMC minutes and partly on the auction set-up," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded 8/32 lower in price at 101-31/32, yielding 1.781 percent, up 2.9 basis points from Tuesday's close. The 10-year yield moved further above its 200-day moving average and the level before the release of the March payroll report that showed a paltry gain of 88,000 jobs. Prices of the 30-year bond were down 27/32 at 102-27/32 for a yield of 2.981 percent, up 4.4 basis points from late on Tuesday. On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose to another all-time high. While on track for a third straight day of losses, the bond market remained supported by bets Japanese investors will pour money into U.S. Treasuries due to the Bank of Japan's bold, $1.4 trillion asset purchase program to stimulate the economy. Earlier BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said there would be no additional stimulus in the coming months but signaled it was open to do more to achieve its faster growth. The BOJ program was the initial catalyst for last week's Treasuries market rally as traders bet Japanese banks, insurers and pension banks will increase their purchases of Treasuries and other higher-yielding foreign bonds. So far there has been no surge in inflows of Japanese money into the Treasuries market as data at Tuesday's $32 billion three-year note auction implied below-average foreign bids, according to analysts and traders. Meanwhile, investors digested the latest FOMC minutes much earlier than expected. The U.S. central bank released the record of the March 19-20 meeting of its policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) rather than the scheduled time of 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). The Fed said it had inadvertently given the minutes to congressional aides and trade groups on Tuesday. It is unclear whether there were unusual trading activities after these individuals received the minutes early. "I won't discount anything," said Robbert Van Batenburg, director of Newedge USA LLC in New York. "You don't expect the Fed to make this clumsy mistake." The Fed said it launched an investigation into the release of the minutes, which appeared to have been "entirely accidental."